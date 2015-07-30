Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.65-06.70 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.20 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.21 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.20 pct 3 DAY xx.xx pct NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- 14 DAY 07.46 07.56 pct 1 MONTH 07.60 07.68 pct 3 MONTH 07.80 07.89 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.803 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.824 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 30 Jul 7.9000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.4457 pct 182 days t-bill 7.5142 pct 364 days t-bill 7.5848 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.20/07.27 2 Month - 07.25/07.31 3 Month - 07.30/07.36 6 Month - 07.34/07.39 9 Month - 07.44/07.48 1 Year - 07.45/07.46 2 Year - 07.17/07.19 3 Year - 07.15/07.17 4 Year - 07.15/07.17 5 Year - 07.15/07.18 7 Year - 07.12/07.20 10 Year - 07.12/07.20 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.