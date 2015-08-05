Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.20-07.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.18 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.20 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.20 pct 3 DAY xx.xx pct NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- 14 DAY 07.39 07.51 pct 1 MONTH 07.52 07.63 pct 3 MONTH 07.71 07.82 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.833 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.839 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 Aug 7.8250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.3802 pct 182 days t-bill 7.4828 pct 364 days t-bill 7.5747 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.20/07.26 2 Month - 07.26/07.32 3 Month - 07.30/07.36 6 Month - 07.35/07.40 9 Month - 07.44/07.49 1 Year - 07.46/07.48 2 Year - 07.18/07.21 3 Year - 07.16/07.18 4 Year - 07.16/07.18 5 Year - 07.16/07.18 7 Year - 07.13/07.21 10 Year - 07.13/07.21 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.