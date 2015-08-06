Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.10-07.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.20 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.21 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.21 pct 3 DAY xx.xx pct NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- 14 DAY 07.37 07.51 pct 1 MONTH 07.48 07.61 pct 3 MONTH 07.67 07.80 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.818 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.806 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 6 Aug 7.8000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.3860 pct 182 days t-bill 7.4794 pct 364 days t-bill 7.5831 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.20/07.26 2 Month - 07.25/07.31 3 Month - 07.28/07.34 6 Month - 07.33/07.38 9 Month - 07.42/07.46 1 Year - 07.43/07.45 2 Year - 07.15/07.17 3 Year - 07.12/07.14 4 Year - 07.12/07.14 5 Year - 07.12/07.14 7 Year - 07.09/07.17 10 Year - 07.09/07.17 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.