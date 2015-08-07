Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.25-07.30
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.11 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.18 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT xx.xx pct
3 DAY 07.15 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
14 DAY 07.34 07.46 pct
1 MONTH 07.45 07.58 pct
3 MONTH 07.64 07.77 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.811 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.809 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 7 Aug 7.8000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.3774 pct
182 days t-bill 7.4790 pct
364 days t-bill 7.5512 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.19/07.26
2 Month - 07.24/07.31
3 Month - 07.28/07.35
6 Month - 07.33/07.38
9 Month - 07.40/07.45
1 Year - 07.42/07.44
2 Year - 07.13/07.16
3 Year - 07.11/07.13
4 Year - 07.11/07.13
5 Year - 07.11/07.13
7 Year - 07.08/07.16
10 Year - 07.08/07.16
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.