Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.24 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.24 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.25 pct 3 DAY xx.xx pct NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- 14 DAY 07.38 07.51 pct 1 MONTH 07.48 07.60 pct 3 MONTH 07.66 07.78 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.766 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.744 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 13 Aug 7.7875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.3662 pct 182 days t-bill 7.4759 pct 364 days t-bill 7.5500 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.18/07.25 2 Month - 07.22/07.28 3 Month - 07.22/07.28 6 Month - 07.23/07.28 9 Month - 07.28/07.33 1 Year - 07.30/07.32 2 Year - 07.00/07.02 3 Year - 06.96/06.98 4 Year - 06.95/06.98 5 Year - 06.96/06.98 7 Year - 06.93/07.01 10 Year - 06.93/07.01 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.