Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.45-07.50
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.27 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.27 pct
FBIL MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.27 pct
3 DAY xx.xx pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
14 DAY 07.38 07.51 pct
1 MONTH 07.49 07.61 pct
3 MONTH 07.67 07.79 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.740 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.745 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 17 Aug 7.7375 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.3554 pct
182 days t-bill 7.4658 pct
364 days t-bill 7.5608 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.19/07.25
2 Month - 07.23/07.29
3 Month - 07.21/07.26
6 Month - 07.22/07.27
9 Month - 07.29/07.34
1 Year - 07.30/07.32
2 Year - 06.97/07.00
3 Year - 06.94/06.96
4 Year - 06.93/06.96
5 Year - 06.94/06.96
7 Year - 06.91/06.99
10 Year - 06.91/06.99
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.