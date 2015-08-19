Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.24 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.24 pct 3 DAY xx.xx pct NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- 14 DAY 07.37 07.50 pct 1 MONTH 07.49 07.61 pct 3 MONTH 07.69 07.75 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.742 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.740 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 19 Aug 7.7575 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.3710 pct 182 days t-bill 7.4473 pct 364 days t-bill 7.5607 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.18/07.25 2 Month - 07.20/07.27 3 Month - 07.20/07.26 6 Month - 07.20/07.25 9 Month - 07.27/07.32 1 Year - 07.29/07.31 2 Year - 06.93/06.96 3 Year - 06.87/06.90 4 Year - 06.87/06.89 5 Year - 06.87/06.90 7 Year - 06.84/06.92 10 Year - 06.84/06.92 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.