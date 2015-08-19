Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.10
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.25 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.24 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.24 pct
3 DAY xx.xx pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
14 DAY 07.37 07.50 pct
1 MONTH 07.49 07.61 pct
3 MONTH 07.69 07.75 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.742 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.740 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 19 Aug 7.7575 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.3710 pct
182 days t-bill 7.4473 pct
364 days t-bill 7.5607 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.18/07.25
2 Month - 07.20/07.27
3 Month - 07.20/07.26
6 Month - 07.20/07.25
9 Month - 07.27/07.32
1 Year - 07.29/07.31
2 Year - 06.93/06.96
3 Year - 06.87/06.90
4 Year - 06.87/06.89
5 Year - 06.87/06.90
7 Year - 06.84/06.92
10 Year - 06.84/06.92
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.