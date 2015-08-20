Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.60-06.65 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.21 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.21 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.21 pct 3 DAY xx.xx pct NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- 14 DAY 07.39 07.49 pct 1 MONTH 07.51 07.64 pct 3 MONTH 07.64 07.77 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.719 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.748 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 20 Aug 7.7500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.3932 pct 182 days t-bill 7.4598 pct 364 days t-bill 7.5561 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.18/07.25 2 Month - 07.21/07.26 3 Month - 07.21/07.26 6 Month - 07.22/07.26 9 Month - 07.28/07.32 1 Year - 07.29/07.31 2 Year - 06.96/06.98 3 Year - 06.89/06.91 4 Year - 06.88/06.90 5 Year - 06.87/06.90 7 Year - 06.84/06.92 10 Year - 06.84/06.92 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.