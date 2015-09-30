Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.80-06.85 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.00 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.98 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3 DAYS 07.04 pct 14 DAYS 07.14 pct 1 MONTH 07.26 pct 3 MONTH 07.36 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.538 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.541 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 30 Sep 7.5075 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.0416 pct 182 days t-bill 7.1008 pct 364 days t-bill 7.1243 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.84/06.89 2 Month - 06.87/06.91 3 Month - 06.89/06.93 6 Month - 07.06/07.09 9 Month - 07.02/07.05 1 Year - 07.02/07.04 2 Year - 06.76/06.77 3 Year - 06.76/06.77 4 Year - 06.76/06.77 5 Year - 06.76/06.77 7 Year - 06.73/06.81 10 Year - 06.72/06.80 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.