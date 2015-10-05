Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.05-06.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.74 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.74 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.75 pct 14 DAY 07.05 pct 1 MONTH 07.12 pct 3 MONTH 07.26 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.514 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.514 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 Oct 7.5750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.0083 pct 182 days t-bill 7.0779 pct 364 days t-bill 7.1321 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.84/06.89 2 Month - 06.86/06.91 3 Month - 06.88/06.93 6 Month - 07.07/07.11 9 Month - 07.02/07.05 1 Year - 07.01/07.03 2 Year - 06.76/06.78 3 Year - 06.75/06.77 4 Year - 06.75/06.77 5 Year - 06.75/06.77 7 Year - 06.73/06.79 10 Year - 06.71/06.78 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis