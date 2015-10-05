Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.05-06.15
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.74 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.74 pct
FBIL MIBOR
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.75 pct
14 DAY 07.05 pct
1 MONTH 07.12 pct
3 MONTH 07.26 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.514 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.514 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 Oct 7.5750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.0083 pct
182 days t-bill 7.0779 pct
364 days t-bill 7.1321 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.84/06.89
2 Month - 06.86/06.91
3 Month - 06.88/06.93
6 Month - 07.07/07.11
9 Month - 07.02/07.05
1 Year - 07.01/07.03
2 Year - 06.76/06.78
3 Year - 06.75/06.77
4 Year - 06.75/06.77
5 Year - 06.75/06.77
7 Year - 06.73/06.79
10 Year - 06.71/06.78
