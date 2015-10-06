Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.70-06.75 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.70 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.70 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.70 pct 14 DAY 07.04 pct 1 MONTH 07.10 pct 3 MONTH 07.23 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.527 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.529 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 6 Oct 7.5500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.0114 pct 182 days t-bill 7.1000 pct 364 days t-bill 7.1536 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.83/06.90 2 Month - 06.85/06.91 3 Month - 06.87/06.94 6 Month - 07.08/07.13 9 Month - 07.02/07.08 1 Year - 07.03/07.06 2 Year - 06.77/06.80 3 Year - 06.76/06.79 4 Year - 06.76/06.79 5 Year - 06.77/06.79 7 Year - 06.73/06.81 10 Year - 06.72/06.80 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis