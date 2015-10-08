Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.70-06.75
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.78 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.79 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.76 pct
14 DAY 07.03 pct
1 MONTH 07.10 pct
3 MONTH 07.23 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.545 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.536 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 8 Oct 7.5625 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.0331 pct
182 days t-bill 7.0878 pct
364 days t-bill 7.1348 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.83/06.90
2 Month - 06.85/06.92
3 Month - 06.88/06.94
6 Month - 07.06/07.11
9 Month - 07.01/07.06
1 Year - 07.01/07.04
2 Year - 06.77/06.80
3 Year - 06.76/06.79
4 Year - 06.76/06.80
5 Year - 06.77/06.80
7 Year - 06.74/06.82
10 Year - 06.73/06.81
