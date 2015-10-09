Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.75-06.80 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.87 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.82 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.85 pct 14 DAY 07.04 pct 1 MONTH 07.11 pct 3 MONTH 07.25 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.540 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.545 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 9 Oct 7.5375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.0482 pct 182 days t-bill 7.0812 pct 364 days t-bill 7.1316 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.83/06.90 2 Month - 06.86/06.92 3 Month - 06.89/06.95 6 Month - 07.07/07.12 9 Month - 07.01/07.07 1 Year - 07.02/07.05 2 Year - 06.79/06.82 3 Year - 06.77/06.80 4 Year - 06.78/06.81 5 Year - 06.79/06.81 7 Year - 06.75/06.83 10 Year - 06.74/06.82 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis