Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.70-06.75 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.84 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.85 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.86 pct 14 DAY 07.04 pct 1 MONTH 07.10 pct 3 MONTH 07.24 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.570 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.580 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Oct 7.5450 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.0340 pct 182 days t-bill 7.0910 pct 364 days t-bill 7.1276 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.84/06.90 2 Month - 06.86/06.92 3 Month - 06.90/06.96 6 Month - 07.08/07.13 9 Month - 07.03/07.09 1 Year - 07.04/07.07 2 Year - 06.82/06.84 3 Year - 06.81/06.83 4 Year - 06.80/06.83 5 Year - 06.81/06.84 7 Year - 06.77/06.85 10 Year - 06.76/06.84 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis