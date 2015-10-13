Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.70-06.75
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.80 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.80 pct
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.80 pct
14 DAY 07.02 pct
1 MONTH 07.10 pct
3 MONTH 07.24 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.583 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.561 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 13 Oct 7.5625 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.0253 pct
182 days t-bill 7.1009 pct
364 days t-bill 7.1354 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.84/06.90
2 Month - 06.86/06.92
3 Month - 06.91/06.97
6 Month - 07.08/07.13
9 Month - 07.02/07.07
1 Year - 07.03/07.05
2 Year - 06.80/06.83
3 Year - 06.79/06.81
4 Year - 06.79/06.81
5 Year - 06.79/06.82
7 Year - 06.75/06.83
10 Year - 06.74/06.82
