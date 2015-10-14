Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.10-07.20
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.81 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.82 pct
FBIL MIBOR
============ ===========
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.81 pct
14 DAY 07.01 pct
1 MONTH 07.10 pct
3 MONTH 07.23 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.552 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.554 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 7.5775 pct
(1230 IST)
===========================
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
===========================
91 days t-bill 7.0261 pct
182 days t-bill 7.1010 pct
364 days t-bill 7.1271 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.84/06.90
2 Month - 06.87/06.93
3 Month - 06.91/06.98
6 Month - 07.08/07.13
9 Month - 07.02/07.07
1 Year - 07.03/07.05
2 Year - 06.80/06.83
3 Year - 06.78/06.81
4 Year - 06.78/06.81
5 Year - 06.80/06.82
7 Year - 06.76/06.84
10 Year - 06.75/06.83
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis