Indicative market rates Call Money 06.30-06.40 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.90 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.87 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.87 pct 14 DAY 07.02 pct 1 MONTH 07.11 pct 3 MONTH 07.24 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.549 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.549 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 15 Oct 7.5750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.0357 pct 182 days t-bill 7.0869 pct 364 days t-bill 7.1410 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.84/06.90 2 Month - 06.87/06.93 3 Month - 06.91/06.98 6 Month - 07.06/07.11 9 Month - 07.01/07.06 1 Year - 07.02/07.04 2 Year - 06.76/06.79 3 Year - 06.74/06.77 4 Year - 06.74/06.77 5 Year - 06.75/06.77 7 Year - 06.71/06.79 10 Year - 06.70/06.78 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis