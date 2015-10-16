Indicative market rates Call Money 06.50-06.55 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.85 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.82 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.84 pct 14 DAY 07.04 pct 1 MONTH 07.11 pct 3 MONTH 07.25 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.567 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.565 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 16 Oct 7.5375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.0313 pct 182 days t-bill 7.0774 pct 364 days t-bill 7.1258 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.85/06.92 2 Month - 06.87/06.93 3 Month - 06.91/06.97 6 Month - 07.06/07.11 9 Month - 07.01/07.05 1 Year - 07.02/07.04 2 Year - 06.76/06.78 3 Year - 06.73/06.75 4 Year - 06.73/06.76 5 Year - 06.74/06.77 7 Year - 06.70/06.78 10 Year - 06.69/06.77 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis