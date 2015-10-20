Indicative market rates
Call Money 07.20-07.25
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.84 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.85 pct
FBIL MIBOR
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.84 pct
14 DAY 07.04 pct
1 MONTH 07.10 pct
3 MONTH 07.28 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.574 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.579 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 20 Oct 7.6200 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.0432 pct
182 days t-bill 7.0891 pct
364 days t-bill 7.1472 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.84/06.90
2 Month - 06.88/06.93
3 Month - 06.90/06.96
6 Month - 07.06/07.10
9 Month - 07.00/07.04
1 Year - 07.01/07.03
2 Year - 06.75/06.77
3 Year - 06.72/06.74
4 Year - 06.73/06.75
5 Year - 06.73/06.75
7 Year - 06.69/06.77
10 Year - 06.68/06.76
