Indicative market rates Call Money 07.45-07.50 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.96 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.01 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.91 pct 14 DAY 07.07 pct 1 MONTH 07.14 pct 3 MONTH 07.34 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.598 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.611 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 26 Oct 7.6150 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.1012 pct 182 days t-bill 7.1286 pct 364 days t-bill 7.1785 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.88/06.93 2 Month - 06.91/06.96 3 Month - 06.91/06.97 6 Month - 07.07/07.12 9 Month - 07.02/07.06 1 Year - 07.02/07.05 2 Year - 06.77/06.79 3 Year - 06.74/06.77 4 Year - 06.75/06.77 5 Year - 06.75/06.78 7 Year - 06.71/06.79 10 Year - 06.70/06.78 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis