Indicative market rates
Call Money 05.80-05.85
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.00 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.98 pct
FBIL MIBOR
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 07.00 pct
14 DAY 07.09 pct
1 MONTH 07.16 pct
3 MONTH 07.34 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.592 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.604 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 27 Oct 7.6625 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.0948 pct
182 days t-bill 7.1361 pct
364 days t-bill 7.1782 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.87/06.93
2 Month - 06.90/06.96
3 Month - 06.91/06.98
6 Month - 07.07/07.12
9 Month - 07.01/07.06
1 Year - 07.02/07.05
2 Year - 06.76/06.78
3 Year - 06.73/06.76
4 Year - 06.74/06.76
5 Year - 06.74/06.76
7 Year - 06.70/06.78
10 Year - 06.69/06.77
