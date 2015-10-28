Indicative market rates
Call Money 05.80-05.85
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.85 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.84 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.85 pct
14 DAY 07.08 pct
1 MONTH 07.16 pct
3 MONTH 07.36 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.600 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.594 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Oct 7.6800 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.1026 pct
182 days t-bill 7.1413 pct
364 days t-bill 7.1807 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.87/06.93
2 Month - 06.90/06.96
3 Month - 06.92/06.98
6 Month - 07.07/07.11
9 Month - 07.01/07.04
1 Year - 07.02/07.04
2 Year - 06.75/06.77
3 Year - 06.73/06.75
4 Year - 06.72/06.75
5 Year - 06.73/06.75
7 Year - 06.69/06.77
10 Year - 06.68/06.76
