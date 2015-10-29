BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Indicative market rates Call Money 06.50-06.55 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.77 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.78 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.78 pct 14 DAY 07.08 pct 1 MONTH 07.16 pct 3 MONTH 07.37 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.613 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.629 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 29 Oct 7.6500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.0806 pct 182 days t-bill 7.1317 pct 364 days t-bill 7.1755 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.87/06.93 2 Month - 06.90/06.96 3 Month - 06.91/06.97 6 Month - 07.07/07.12 9 Month - 07.02/07.06 1 Year - 07.03/07.05 2 Year - 06.77/06.80 3 Year - 06.75/06.78 4 Year - 06.75/06.78 5 Year - 06.76/06.78 7 Year - 06.72/06.80 10 Year - 06.71/06.79 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
May 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Footmark Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac