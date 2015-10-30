Indicative market rates
Call Money 07.25-07.30
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.76 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.81 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.79 pct
14 DAY 07.06 pct
1 MONTH 07.15 pct
3 MONTH 07.36 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.643 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.641 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 30 Oct 7.6875 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.0961 pct
182 days t-bill 7.1415 pct
364 days t-bill 7.1756 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.89/06.95
2 Month - 06.90/06.96
3 Month - 06.92/06.97
6 Month - 07.07/07.12
9 Month - 07.02/07.06
1 Year - 07.04/07.06
2 Year - 06.78/06.81
3 Year - 06.76/06.78
4 Year - 06.77/06.79
5 Year - 06.77/06.79
7 Year - 06.73/06.81
10 Year - 06.72/06.80
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis