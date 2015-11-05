Indicative market rates
Call Money 06.55-06.60
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.80 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.77 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.76 pct
14 DAY 07.05 pct
1 MONTH 07.13 pct
3 MONTH 07.35 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.659 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.680 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 Nov 7.7125 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.0904 pct
182 days t-bill 7.1300 pct
364 days t-bill 7.1510 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.88/06.94
2 Month - 06.90/06.96
3 Month - 06.93/06.99
6 Month - 07.10/07.15
9 Month - 07.05/07.09
1 Year - 07.07/07.09
2 Year - 06.83/06.85
3 Year - 06.81/06.83
4 Year - 06.81/06.84
5 Year - 06.82/06.85
7 Year - 06.78/06.86
10 Year - 06.77/06.85
