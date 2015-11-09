Indicative market rates
Call Money 07.65-07.70
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.95 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.93 pct
FBIL MIBOR
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.88 pct
14 DAY 07.04 pct
1 MONTH 07.13 pct
3 MONTH 07.35 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.725 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.727 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 9 Nov 7.7875 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.1030 pct
182 days t-bill 7.1555 pct
364 days t-bill 7.1765 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.90/06.95
2 Month - 06.91/06.97
3 Month - 06.95/07.00
6 Month - 07.13/07.17
9 Month - 07.09/07.15
1 Year - 07.12/07.14
2 Year - 06.92/06.94
3 Year - 06.93/06.96
4 Year - 06.95/06.97
5 Year - 06.95/06.97
7 Year - 06.92/06.99
10 Year - 06.90/06.98
