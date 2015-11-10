Indicative market rates
Call Money 06.80-06.85
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.33 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.13 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 07.18 pct
14 DAY 07.06 pct
1 MONTH 07.14 pct
3 MONTH 07.35 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.710 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.683 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 10 Nov 7.7375 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.0910 pct
182 days t-bill 7.1404 pct
364 days t-bill 7.1835 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.88/06.96
2 Month - 06.90/06.98
3 Month - 06.93/07.01
6 Month - 07.11/07.17
9 Month - 07.07/07.13
1 Year - 07.10/07.14
2 Year - 06.89/06.93
3 Year - 06.91/06.95
4 Year - 06.92/06.96
5 Year - 06.92/06.96
7 Year - 06.90/06.98
10 Year - 06.89/06.97
