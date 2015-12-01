Indicative market rates
Call Money 06.30-06.35
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.85 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.89 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.85 pct
14 DAY 07.05 pct
1 MONTH 07.20 pct
3 MONTH 07.40 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.757 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.720 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 1 Dec 7.7500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.1186 pct
182 days t-bill 7.1771 pct
364 days t-bill 7.2061 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.94/07.01
2 Month - 06.95/07.01
3 Month - 06.95/07.02
6 Month - 07.11/07.16
9 Month - 07.06/07.11
1 Year - 07.09/07.11
2 Year - 06.91/06.94
3 Year - 06.91/06.93
4 Year - 06.93/06.95
5 Year - 06.93/06.96
7 Year - 06.90/06.98
10 Year - 06.89/06.97
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis