TABLE-India's fuel demand rises over 3 pct y/y in April

May 12 India's fuel demand rose more than 3 percent in April compared with the same month last year. Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.79 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Friday. Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 4.5 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.09 million tonnes. Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased over 3 percent to 1.65 million tonnes, w