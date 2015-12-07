BRIEF-Indraprastha Gas seeks members' nod for increase in investment by FIIs to 30 pct
* Seeks members' nod for increase in aggregate investment by FIIs or RFPIs to up to 30 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Indicative market rates Call Money 06.80-06.85 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.78 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.79 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.79 pct 14 DAY 07.06 pct 1 MONTH 07.24 pct 3 MONTH 07.40 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.742 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.755 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 7 Dec 7.7650 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.1368 pct 182 days t-bill 7.1757 pct 364 days t-bill 7.2019 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.92/06.98 2 Month - 06.93/06.99 3 Month - 06.94/06.99 6 Month - 07.10/07.14 9 Month - 07.06/07.10 1 Year - 07.09/07.11 2 Year - 06.90/06.92 3 Year - 06.89/06.92 4 Year - 06.90/06.93 5 Year - 06.90/06.93 7 Year - 06.87/06.95 10 Year - 06.86/06.94 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis
* Seeks members' nod for increase in aggregate investment by FIIs or RFPIs to up to 30 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 India's fuel demand rose more than 3 percent in April compared with the same month last year. Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.79 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Friday. Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 4.5 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.09 million tonnes. Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased over 3 percent to 1.65 million tonnes, w