Indicative market rates
Call Money 06.80-06.85
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.77 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.77 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.76 pct
14 DAY 07.06 pct
1 MONTH 07.26 pct
3 MONTH 07.40 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.795 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.773 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 Dec 7.8750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.1580 pct
182 days t-bill 7.2042 pct
364 days t-bill 7.2226 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.94/07.00
2 Month - 06.95/07.01
3 Month - 06.97/07.02
6 Month - 07.10/07.14
9 Month - 07.05/07.09
1 Year - 07.09/07.11
2 Year - 06.91/06.94
3 Year - 06.91/06.93
4 Year - 06.92/06.95
5 Year - 06.93/06.96
7 Year - 06.90/06.98
10 Year - 06.89/06.97
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis