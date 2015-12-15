Indicative market rates
Call Money 05.80-05.85
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.95 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.98 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.99 pct
14 DAY 07.10 pct
1 MONTH 07.28 pct
3 MONTH 07.43 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.807 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.787 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 15 Dec 7.9125 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.1763 pct
182 days t-bill 7.1989 pct
364 days t-bill 7.2182 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.96/07.02
2 Month - 06.97/07.03
3 Month - 06.98/07.04
6 Month - 07.10/07.15
9 Month - 07.06/07.11
1 Year - 07.09/07.11
2 Year - 06.92/06.94
3 Year - 06.91/06.94
4 Year - 06.94/06.96
5 Year - 06.94/06.97
7 Year - 06.91/06.99
10 Year - 06.90/06.98
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis