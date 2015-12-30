Indicative market rates
Call Money 06.70-06.75
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.00 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.96 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 07.00 pct
14 DAY 07.34 pct
1 MONTH 07.32 pct
3 MONTH 07.43 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.755 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.750 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 30 Dec 7.7375 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.2056 pct
182 days t-bill 7.2307 pct
364 days t-bill 7.2402 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.91/06.97
2 Month - 06.90/06.95
3 Month - 06.89/06.94
6 Month - 07.05/07.09
9 Month - 07.01/07.04
1 Year - 07.04/07.06
2 Year - 06.88/06.90
3 Year - 06.90/06.92
4 Year - 06.93/06.95
5 Year - 06.94/06.95
7 Year - 06.90/06.98
10 Year - 06.89/06.97
