Indicative market rates Call Money 06.50-06.55 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.00 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.98 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 07.00 pct 14 DAY 07.12 pct 1 MONTH 07.18 pct 3 MONTH 07.48 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.751 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.759 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Jan 8.0525 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.1782 pct 182 days t-bill 7.1922 pct 364 days t-bill 7.2263 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.91/06.97 2 Month - 06.87/06.93 3 Month - 07.15/07.20 6 Month - 06.96/07.00 9 Month - 06.94/06.98 1 Year - 06.96/06.98 2 Year - 06.78/06.80 3 Year - 06.78/06.80 4 Year - 06.81/06.83 5 Year - 06.82/06.84 7 Year - 06.78/06.86 10 Year - 06.77/06.85 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis