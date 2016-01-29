Indicative market rates
Call Money 07.20-07.25
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.03 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.07 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 07.00 pct
14 DAY 07.15 pct
1 MONTH 07.28 pct
3 MONTH 07.88 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.789 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.783 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 29 Jan 8.8750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.2384 pct
182 days t-bill 7.2198 pct
364 days t-bill 7.1830 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.81/06.87
2 Month - 07.23/07.29
3 Month - 07.08/07.14
6 Month - 06.87/06.91
9 Month - 06.86/06.89
1 Year - 06.85/06.88
2 Year - 06.67/06.69
3 Year - 06.67/06.69
4 Year - 06.68/06.71
5 Year - 06.69/06.72
7 Year - 06.66/06.74
10 Year - 06.65/06.73
