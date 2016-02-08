Indicative market rates Call Money 07.20-07.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.03 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.98 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.97 pct 14 DAY 07.18 pct 1 MONTH 07.29 pct 3 MONTH 08.02 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.716 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.729 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 8 Feb 9.0000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.2977 pct 182 days t-bill 7.2344 pct 364 days t-bill 7.2247 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.87/06.92 2 Month - 07.30/07.36 3 Month - 07.13/07.19 6 Month - 06.94/06.98 9 Month - 06.93/06.97 1 Year - 06.94/06.96 2 Year - 06.75/06.78 3 Year - 06.74/06.77 4 Year - 06.75/06.78 5 Year - 06.77/06.79 7 Year - 06.73/06.81 10 Year - 06.72/06.80 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis