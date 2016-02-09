Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- May 15, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-May 15 Nagpur, May 15 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on poor buying support from local millers amid good supply from producing belts. High moisture content arrival, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses and reports about good monsoon in this season also pushed down prices. About 1,950 bags of gram and 1,700 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources.