BRIEF-Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees
* Says to consider issuance of NCDs for up to INR 5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Indicative market rates Call Money 06.20-06.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.12 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.09 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 07.11 pct 14 DAY 07.15 pct 1 MONTH 07.30 pct 3 MONTH 07.98 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.725 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.741 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 9 Feb 8.9875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.2956 pct 182 days t-bill 7.2574 pct 364 days t-bill 7.2548 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.88/06.93 2 Month - 07.32/07.38 3 Month - 07.14/07.19 6 Month - 06.95/06.99 9 Month - 06.94/06.97 1 Year - 06.93/06.96 2 Year - 06.73/06.75 3 Year - 06.73/06.75 4 Year - 06.74/06.76 5 Year - 06.75/06.77 7 Year - 06.72/06.80 10 Year - 06.71/06.79 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-May 15 Nagpur, May 15 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on poor buying support from local millers amid good supply from producing belts. High moisture content arrival, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses and reports about good monsoon in this season also pushed down prices. About 1,950 bags of gram and 1,700 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources.