Indicative market rates Call Money 06.80-06.85 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.12 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.02 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 07.05 pct 14 DAY 07.13 pct 1 MONTH 07.30 pct 3 MONTH 08.03 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.716 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.723 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 10 Feb 8.9750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.3054 pct 182 days t-bill 7.2593 pct 364 days t-bill 7.2496 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.88/06.94 2 Month - 07.33/07.39 3 Month - 07.11/07.17 6 Month - 06.93/06.97 9 Month - 06.92/06.95 1 Year - 06.91/06.93 2 Year - 06.69/06.72 3 Year - 06.68/06.71 4 Year - 06.69/06.72 5 Year - 06.70/06.72 7 Year - 06.67/06.75 10 Year - 06.66/06.74 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis