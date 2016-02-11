Indicative market rates
Call Money 07.35-07.40
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.10 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.02 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 07.07 pct
14 DAY 07.18 pct
1 MONTH 07.31 pct
3 MONTH 08.02 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.710 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.720 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 Feb 8.9750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.3198 pct
182 days t-bill 7.2550 pct
364 days t-bill 7.2392 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.90/06.96
2 Month - 07.33/07.39
3 Month - 07.09/07.15
6 Month - 06.90/06.95
9 Month - 06.89/06.93
1 Year - 06.88/06.91
2 Year - 06.64/06.67
3 Year - 06.63/06.66
4 Year - 06.63/06.66
5 Year - 06.64/06.66
7 Year - 06.61/06.69
10 Year - 06.60/06.68
