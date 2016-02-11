Indicative market rates Call Money 07.35-07.40 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.10 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.02 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 07.07 pct 14 DAY 07.18 pct 1 MONTH 07.31 pct 3 MONTH 08.02 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.710 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.720 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 Feb 8.9750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.3198 pct 182 days t-bill 7.2550 pct 364 days t-bill 7.2392 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.90/06.96 2 Month - 07.33/07.39 3 Month - 07.09/07.15 6 Month - 06.90/06.95 9 Month - 06.89/06.93 1 Year - 06.88/06.91 2 Year - 06.64/06.67 3 Year - 06.63/06.66 4 Year - 06.63/06.66 5 Year - 06.64/06.66 7 Year - 06.61/06.69 10 Year - 06.60/06.68 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis