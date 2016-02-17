GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia falls as White House turmoil spoils risk sentiment, dollar bruised
* Mueller pick in U.S. probe seen positive but uncertainty remains
Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.70-06.75 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.95 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.90 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.95 pct 14 DAY 07.14 pct 1 MONTH 07.28 pct 3 MONTH 08.03 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.788 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.789 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 17 Feb 9.0438 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.3128 pct 182 days t-bill 7.2741 pct 364 days t-bill 7.2479 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.88/06.95 2 Month - 07.31/07.37 3 Month - 07.11/07.17 6 Month - 06.94/06.98 9 Month - 06.94/06.98 1 Year - 06.93/06.96 2 Year - 06.73/06.76 3 Year - 06.72/06.75 4 Year - 06.73/06.76 5 Year - 06.74/06.77 7 Year - 06.72/06.80 10 Year - 06.71/06.79 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis
May 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 17, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Maier Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac