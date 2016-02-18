Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.70-06.75 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.90 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.87 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.89 pct 14 DAY 07.16 pct 1 MONTH 07.27 pct 3 MONTH 08.07 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.779 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.739 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 18 Feb 9.0188 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.3071 pct 182 days t-bill 7.2698 pct 364 days t-bill 7.2649 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.89/06.95 2 Month - 07.30/07.36 3 Month - 07.11/07.16 6 Month - 06.93/06.97 9 Month - 06.94/06.97 1 Year - 06.94/06.96 2 Year - 06.74/06.77 3 Year - 06.73/06.76 4 Year - 06.73/06.77 5 Year - 06.75/06.77 7 Year - 06.72/06.80 10 Year - 06.71/06.79 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis