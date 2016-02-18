Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.70-06.75
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.90 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.87 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.89 pct
14 DAY 07.16 pct
1 MONTH 07.27 pct
3 MONTH 08.07 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.779 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.739 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 18 Feb 9.0188 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.3071 pct
182 days t-bill 7.2698 pct
364 days t-bill 7.2649 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.89/06.95
2 Month - 07.30/07.36
3 Month - 07.11/07.16
6 Month - 06.93/06.97
9 Month - 06.94/06.97
1 Year - 06.94/06.96
2 Year - 06.74/06.77
3 Year - 06.73/06.76
4 Year - 06.73/06.77
5 Year - 06.75/06.77
7 Year - 06.72/06.80
10 Year - 06.71/06.79
