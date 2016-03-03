Indicative market rates
Call Money 06.65-06.70
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.94 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.90 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.91 pct
14 DAY 07.16 pct
1 MONTH 07.94 pct
3 MONTH 08.17 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.646 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.660 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Mar 9.1550 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.1703 pct
182 days t-bill 7.1867 pct
364 days t-bill 7.1498 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.78/07.85
2 Month - 07.21/07.27
3 Month - 07.02/07.08
6 Month - 06.89/06.93
9 Month - 06.89/06.92
1 Year - 06.88/06.91
2 Year - 06.69/06.73
3 Year - 06.69/06.72
4 Year - 06.73/06.76
5 Year - 06.74/06.77
7 Year - 06.71/06.79
10 Year - 06.70/06.78
