Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.90-05.95 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.21 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.18 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 07.14 pct 14 DAY 07.89 pct 1 MONTH 08.03 pct 3 MONTH 08.20 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.516 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.506 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 22 Mar 8.7875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.1562 pct 182 days t-bill 7.1550 pct 364 days t-bill 7.1550 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.86/07.95 2 Month - 07.24/07.31 3 Month - 07.04/07.10 6 Month - 06.86/06.91 9 Month - 06.86/06.90 1 Year - 06.85/06.88 2 Year - 06.63/06.66 3 Year - 06.61/06.64 4 Year - 06.64/06.67 5 Year - 06.65/06.68 7 Year - 06.63/06.71 10 Year - 06.62/06.70 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis