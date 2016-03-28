Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.00-06.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.40 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.35 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 07.32 pct 14 DAY 08.10 pct 1 MONTH 08.08 pct 3 MONTH 08.14 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.507 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.500 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Mar 8.7500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.1998 pct 182 days t-bill 7.1784 pct 364 days t-bill 7.1269 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.84/07.93 2 Month - 07.26/07.32 3 Month - 07.04/07.10 6 Month - 06.86/06.91 9 Month - 06.84/06.88 1 Year - 06.85/06.87 2 Year - 06.63/06.66 3 Year - 06.62/06.64 4 Year - 06.63/06.66 5 Year - 06.65/06.67 7 Year - 06.62/06.70 10 Year - 06.61/06.69 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis