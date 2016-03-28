Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.00-06.05
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.40 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.35 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 07.32 pct
14 DAY 08.10 pct
1 MONTH 08.08 pct
3 MONTH 08.14 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.507 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.500 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Mar 8.7500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.1998 pct
182 days t-bill 7.1784 pct
364 days t-bill 7.1269 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.84/07.93
2 Month - 07.26/07.32
3 Month - 07.04/07.10
6 Month - 06.86/06.91
9 Month - 06.84/06.88
1 Year - 06.85/06.87
2 Year - 06.63/06.66
3 Year - 06.62/06.64
4 Year - 06.63/06.66
5 Year - 06.65/06.67
7 Year - 06.62/06.70
10 Year - 06.61/06.69
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis