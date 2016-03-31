Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 11.95-12.00
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.00 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.88 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 09.00 pct
14 DAY 08.01 pct
1 MONTH 08.03 pct
3 MONTH 08.11 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.460 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.463 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 31 Mar 8.6750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.1250 pct
182 days t-bill 7.0992 pct
364 days t-bill 7.0623 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.57/06.67
2 Month - 06.59/06.65
3 Month - 06.58/06.65
6 Month - 06.60/06.65
9 Month - 06.61/06.65
1 Year - 06.68/06.71
2 Year - 06.52/06.55
3 Year - 06.55/06.58
4 Year - 06.58/06.61
5 Year - 06.59/06.62
7 Year - 06.57/06.65
10 Year - 06.56/06.64
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis