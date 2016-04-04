Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.75-06.80
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.85 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.85 pct
FBIL MIBOR
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.82 pct
14 DAY 07.07 pct
1 MONTH 07.27 pct
3 MONTH 07.44 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.440 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.414 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 4 Apr 7.8750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.8011 pct
182 days t-bill 6.8234 pct
364 days t-bill 6.8257 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.54/06.62
2 Month - 06.55/06.61
3 Month - 06.54/06.60
6 Month - 06.57/06.61
9 Month - 06.61/06.65
1 Year - 06.67/06.69
2 Year - 06.53/06.55
3 Year - 06.53/06.56
4 Year - 06.57/06.60
5 Year - 06.59/06.62
7 Year - 06.56/06.65
10 Year - 06.55/06.63
