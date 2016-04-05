Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.05-06.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.75 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.68 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.76 pct 14 DAY 06.86 pct 1 MONTH 07.01 pct 3 MONTH 07.17 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.431 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.462 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 Apr 7.7550 pct (1251 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1233 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.6713 pct 182 days t-bill 6.7143 pct 364 days t-bill 6.7512 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.55/06.62 2 Month - 06.55/06.62 3 Month - 06.53/06.59 6 Month - 06.56/06.61 9 Month - 06.62/06.66 1 Year - 06.66/06.68 2 Year - 06.56/06.58 3 Year - 06.56/06.59 4 Year - 06.61/06.65 5 Year - 06.65/06.67 7 Year - 06.62/06.70 10 Year - 06.61/06.69 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis