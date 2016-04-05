Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.05-06.10
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.75 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.68 pct
FBIL MIBOR
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.76 pct
14 DAY 06.86 pct
1 MONTH 07.01 pct
3 MONTH 07.17 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.431 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.462 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 Apr 7.7550 pct
(1251 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1233 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.6713 pct
182 days t-bill 6.7143 pct
364 days t-bill 6.7512 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.55/06.62
2 Month - 06.55/06.62
3 Month - 06.53/06.59
6 Month - 06.56/06.61
9 Month - 06.62/06.66
1 Year - 06.66/06.68
2 Year - 06.56/06.58
3 Year - 06.56/06.59
4 Year - 06.61/06.65
5 Year - 06.65/06.67
7 Year - 06.62/06.70
10 Year - 06.61/06.69
