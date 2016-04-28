Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.40-06.45
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.63 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.59 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.60 pct
14 DAY 06.92 pct
1 MONTH 07.12 pct
3 MONTH 07.30 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.444 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.443 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Apr 8.0750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.7750 pct
182 days t-bill 6.8271 pct
364 days t-bill 6.8753 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.53/06.58
2 Month - 06.53/06.58
3 Month - 06.53/06.58
6 Month - 06.58/06.62
9 Month - 06.63/06.66
1 Year - 06.68/06.70
2 Year - 06.57/06.60
3 Year - 06.59/06.62
4 Year - 06.65/06.69
5 Year - 06.70/06.72
7 Year - 06.67/06.75
10 Year - 06.66/06.74
