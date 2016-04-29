Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.60-06.65
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.58 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.59 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.57 pct
14 DAY 06.93 pct
1 MONTH 07.12 pct
3 MONTH 07.32 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.456 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.437 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 29 Apr 8.1625 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.8055 pct
182 days t-bill 6.8500 pct
364 days t-bill 6.8800 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.52/06.56
2 Month - 06.53/06.56
3 Month - 06.53/06.56
6 Month - 06.56/06.59
9 Month - 06.61/06.64
1 Year - 06.66/06.68
2 Year - 06.56/06.58
3 Year - 06.59/06.61
4 Year - 06.65/06.68
5 Year - 06.69/06.71
7 Year - 06.66/06.74
10 Year - 06.65/06.73
