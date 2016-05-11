Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.75-06.80 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.63 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.61 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.61 pct 14 DAY 06.94 pct 1 MONTH 07.08 pct 3 MONTH 07.30 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.428 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.428 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 May 8.1500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.8519 pct 182 days t-bill 6.8772 pct 364 days t-bill 6.9264 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.55/06.59 2 Month - 06.55/06.58 3 Month - 06.55/06.57 6 Month - 06.59/06.61 9 Month - 06.63/06.65 1 Year - 06.68/06.69 2 Year - 06.57/06.58 3 Year - 06.60/06.61 4 Year - 06.66/06.67 5 Year - 06.69/06.71 7 Year - 06.67/06.75 10 Year - 06.66/06.74 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis