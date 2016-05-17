Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.25-06.30
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.65 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.62 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.65 pct
14 DAY 06.91 pct
1 MONTH 07.06 pct
3 MONTH 07.35 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.458 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.454 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 17 May 8.0000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.8000 pct
182 days t-bill 6.9019 pct
364 days t-bill 6.9258 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.55/06.61
2 Month - 06.55/06.60
3 Month - 06.55/06.58
6 Month - 06.59/06.61
9 Month - 06.62/06.65
1 Year - 06.68/06.70
2 Year - 06.58/06.60
3 Year - 06.61/06.64
4 Year - 06.67/06.71
5 Year - 06.72/06.74
7 Year - 06.69/06.77
10 Year - 06.68/06.76
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis